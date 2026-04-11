AFP
VIDEO: Arsenal fans BOO their own players despite nine-point lead in Premier League title race after dismal loss to Bournemouth
Emirates atmosphere turns toxic
The final whistle at the Emirates Stadium was met with a soundtrack of frustration as Arsenal fans booed their own players following a listless 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth. The result marks a worrying trend for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have now slumped to three defeats in their last four matches across all competitions - a staggering statistic considering they had lost only three of their previous 49 games this season.
Junior Kroupi silenced the home support early on, firing the visitors into a deserved lead after just 17 minutes. While Viktor Gyokeres managed to restore parity from the penalty spot, the equaliser failed to ignite the spark Arsenal so desperately needed. When Alex Scott reclaimed the lead for the Cherries in the 74th minute, the tension in the stadium became palpable, eventually boiling over into vocal dissent at full-time.
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Title race door left ajar for City
While Arsenal still sit nine points clear at the top of the table, this defeat provides a massive boost to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side can now reduce that gap to just six points if they manage to overcome Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. What once looked like a procession towards the trophy has suddenly become a genuine contest again, with the Gunners appearing increasingly fragile under the spotlight.
Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown, speaking on TNT Sports, urged the squad to remain composed despite the hostile reception from the stands. "You are going to have to," Keown said regarding the need to stick together. "The pressure was too much. Now people have to stand up, leaders emerge. It's still in your hands. Make sure the wheels do not come off."
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Defining week ahead for the Gunners
Arsenal have no time to lick their wounds as they prepare for a high-stakes week that could determine the success of their entire season. They first host Sporting CP on April 15 in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final, a game where anything less than progression will heighten the sense of crisis. The European clash serves as a precursor to the biggest game of the domestic calendar.
On April 19, the Londoners travel to the Etihad Stadium to face second-placed Manchester City in a showdown that could swing the title pendulum decisively. Having seen their invincible aura shattered by Bournemouth, the Gunners must rediscover their steel if they are to prevent a late-season collapse and secure their first league title in over two decades.