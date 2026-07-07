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Arsenal eye stunning move for ex-Man Utd full-back who has starred at World Cup amid Ben White exit fears
Arsenal targets Wan-Bissaka in defensive shake-up
Arsenal are actively scouring the market for defensive reinforcements and have placed West Ham right-back Wan-Bissaka on a shortlist of 11 potential candidates, according to TEAMTalk. The 28-year-old, who previously made a name for himself at Crystal Palace and Manchester United, is expected to be available for transfer following the Hammers' recent relegation to the Championship.
The full-back recently returned from a steady World Cup campaign with DR Congo, where he helped his nation advance from a tough group featuring Portugal and Colombia before suffering a narrow round of 32 defeat to England.
Mikel Arteta is understood to be a fan of the defender's elite one-on-one capabilities. With the Gunners looking to add more steel to their backline, club officials believe Wan-Bissaka’s profile could complement Jurrien Timber, providing a specialist defensive option to halt the Premier League's most dangerous wingers.
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Ben White injury complicates Emirates future
The sudden interest in Wan-Bissaka comes as White’s long-term future at the Emirates remains shrouded in mystery. The England international is reportedly considering a move away from north London, with several European giants and Saudi Pro League clubs monitoring his situation closely. However, any potential deal is currently complicated by a significant fitness issue.
The injury struck at a critical juncture of the 2025-26 campaign, forcing White to sit out the Champions League final where Arsenal ultimately suffered a defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. This ongoing fitness struggle has also cost him a place in England's World Cup squad.
Extensive shortlist reveals Arsenal's ambition
Sporting director Andrea Berta is said to be leading the recruitment drive, and Wan-Bissaka is far from the only name on the table. According to the TEAMTalk report, Arsenal have conducted extensive scouting on a wide variety of targets, ranging from experienced internationals to the brightest young talents in European football.
Among the names discussed are Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa and Barcelona’s Jules Kounde. The club has also kept tabs on Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza and RB Leipzig’s Lutsharel Geertruida. For the future, younger options such as Roma’s Wesley, Monaco’s Vanderson, and Sporting CP’s Ivan Fresneda remain firmly on the radar as Arteta looks to build a squad capable of sustained dominance following their spectacular Premier League title triumph last season.
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Competition heats up for Wan-Bissaka
Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit of the man nicknamed 'The Spider.' Premier League rivals Everton and Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce have already expressed an interest in the right-back. Wan-Bissaka’s reputation as a top-tier defensive specialist makes him an attractive proposition for clubs looking for a bargain following West Ham's drop.
No final decision has been made by the Arsenal hierarchy just yet, but the background work on Wan-Bissaka is detailed and ongoing. As the Gunners prepare to mount a title defence and look to go one better in the Champions League after falling at the final hurdle, ensuring the right-back slot is sufficiently covered has become a primary objective for Berta and Arteta.
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