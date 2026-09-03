Getty Images Sport
Arsenal suffer double injury blow ahead of Chelsea derby
Guimaraes and Mosquera absent from training
According to The Sun, Arsenal's preparations for their upcoming clash with Chelsea have been hit by a significant double injury concern. During an open training session held at London Colney on Thursday, there was no sign of summer signing Bruno Guimaraes or defender Cristhian Mosquera. The absence of both players has raised questions about their availability for the weekend, as the Gunners look to maintain their perfect start to the new Premier League campaign.
Guimaraes, who arrived in North London from Newcastle United in a high-profile £75 million deal during the summer transfer window, has been struggling with a persistent groin issue. The Brazilian midfielder was forced to miss the Gunners' Premier League opener against Coventry City, though he did make a brief return with a 19-minute cameo off the bench against Aston Villa on Monday.
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta cautious over Guimaraes fitness
Arteta has been incredibly careful with the workload of his new midfield anchor since his arrival from the Magpies. The club is reportedly taking a very precautionary approach to Guimaraes' fitness, particularly given the depth of options available in the middle of the park. However, losing a player of his calibre for a fixture as significant as a London derby against Xabi Alonso's Chelsea would be a blow to the side's tactical fluidity.
The situation regarding Mosquera appears slightly more concerning for the coaching staff. The Spanish defender was forced off during the latter stages of the win against Aston Villa on Monday night. While he was replaced by Ezri Konsa in the 79th minute, the initial assessment from the manager suggested that the move was simply a safety measure rather than a response to a serious injury.
Defensive reshuffle on the cards
Speaking to the media after the victory at Villa Park, Arteta provided an update on Mosquera's condition, stating: 'He's fine, but he was feeling like he was about to have something, and that's why we have the bench that we have, and that's why we had to bring in Ezri.'
If the 22-year-old Spaniard is deemed unfit to feature on Sunday, it opens the door for Konsa to make his full home debut at the Emirates. Konsa, who completed a £51 million move from Aston Villa last month, is the natural candidate to slot into the backline.
- Getty Images Sport
London rivals battle for early supremacy
The defensive concerns do not end there for the Gunners, as Jurrien Timber also remains a doubt for the weekend. With Saliba sidelined for an extended period following an injury exacerbated during the World Cup, Arteta's depth is being tested early in the season.
Both Arsenal and Chelsea have enjoyed flawless starts to the new campaign, securing back-to-back victories in their opening two Premier League fixtures. The Gunners kicked off their season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Coventry City before grinding out a 1-0 victory against Aston Villa, while Chelsea produced high-scoring displays to beat Fulham 3-2 and edge past Brighton 4-3.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting