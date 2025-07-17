Arsenal complete WORLD-RECORD deal to sign Olivia Smith from Liverpool as trailblazing striker becomes first female £1m player
Arsenal have made history by completing a world-record deal to sign Canada international Olivia Smith from Liverpool. The 20-year-old striker becomes the first female footballer to command a £1 million ($1.3m/€1.15m) transfer fee, with the Gunners securing her signature on a long-term contract after a standout season in the Women's Super League with the Merseyside club.
