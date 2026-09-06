Odegaard and Havertz strike as Arsenal come from behind to beat Chelsea in London derby

Reigning champions Arsenal delivered a champion's response on Sunday, rallying from an early setback to claim victory over big-spending Chelsea in an electric London derby at the Emirates Stadium. Xabi Alonso's side had shocked the home crowd within two minutes when £117m summer signing Morgan Rogers volleyed home after Arsenal failed to deal with Reece James' dangerous free-kick.

However, Chelsea's dream start was quickly overshadowed by their ongoing defensive issues. Heading into the clash without a clean sheet in 18 consecutive Premier League matches, Alonso's men were pushed back and forced to absorb relentless Arsenal pressure as the opening half unfolded.