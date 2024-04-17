Arsenal, beware! Thomas Tuchel will be out for blood to save his managerial career amid Bayern Munich shambles

The German tactician will be fighting for his life, and he will be relishing the return leg with Mikel Arteta's inexperienced Gunners

Thomas Tuchel faces the biggest match of his ill-fated Bayern Munich tenure on Wednesday, as Arsenal enter the cauldron of the Allianz Arena. It's not just a Champions League semi-final place that's at stake, however, with the former Chelsea boss fighting for his managerial life.

A nightmarish domestic campaign has seen Bayern's Bundesliga dominance finally ended by Xabi Alonso's brilliant Bayer Leverkusen, and Tuchel's fate is already decided as he prepares to part company with the Bavarian giants at the end of the season.

With his future far from certain, the German tactician will not want to go quietly, with the Champions League offering a chance for salvation and to restore a reputation that has taken a bashing this season. There is nothing more dangerous than a man with nothing to lose and, after the 2-2 draw with the Gunners in the first leg, Tuchel will sense an opportunity.