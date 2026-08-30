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Arsenal are the team to beat' - Alan Shearer backs Gunners for Premier League title as Chelsea tipped to challenge
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Shearer identifies Arsenal as the benchmark
Shearer believes that Arsenal have positioned themselves as the definitive frontrunners for the Premier League title following a period of sustained growth under Mikel Arteta.
Shearer, the league's all-time record goalscorer, is convinced that the North London side have found the right formula to maintain their dominance at the top of the table.
Speaking on The Rest is Football, Shearer was emphatic about his assessment of the current landscape. "Arsenal have had a brilliant summer and they’re going to be flying this season," Shearer said. "Without doubt they are the team to beat again in the Premier League."
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Chelsea emerge as primary title challengers
While Arsenal hold the top spot in Shearer's estimations, the pundit has been equally impressed by the transformation taking place at Stamford Bridge. Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, Chelsea have enjoyed a perfect start to the new campaign, most recently securing a thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton.
The Blues have shown a renewed sense of clinical finishing and tactical discipline, qualities that Shearer believes will sustain a genuine title charge.
Discussing Chelsea’s exciting start to the season, Shearer added to Betfair: "Even before the ball was kicked for Chelsea, I had them in second position. No European football will be a bonus for them in terms of getting players right and not playing in midweek so many times. So, for me, yes, I think Chelsea will be the closest challenge to Arsenal."
The electric impact of Palmer
At the heart of Chelsea's resurgence is Cole Palmer, whose performances have reached a level that Shearer describes as "electric."
Shearer highlighted Palmer's comfort on the ball and his ability to dictate the tempo of matches as a primary reason why Chelsea are now viewed as a legitimate threat to Arsenal’s crown.
He added: "Palmer was absolutely outstanding in Chelsea’s opening game. We all knew the ability he has, but we didn’t quite see it as many times last season, whether it was injuries or whatever. His start to the season and his performance was electric. The way he received the ball, how easy he made it look, how comfortable he was on the ball."
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A formidable attacking trident at Stamford Bridge
Beyond the individual brilliance of Palmer, Shearer is excited by the burgeoning chemistry between Chelsea's attacking stars. The partnership between Palmer, Morgan Rogers, and Joao Pedro has shown signs of immediate synchronization, a trait that the former England captain knows is rare and highly valuable.
Reflecting on the potential of this new-look frontline, Shearer stated: "If Chelsea are going to have a good season, there’s no doubt that he in particular will be key to that. I also think he’s got his good mate Morgan Rogers alongside him, incredible ability in Joao Pedro. If those three can click, then they will cause serious problems for the rest of the league."
"From personal experience, the best partnerships I’ve always worked with just clicked like that, no work needed. Whether it was Teddy Sheringham, Les Ferdinand, or Chris Sutton, those just happened like that.
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