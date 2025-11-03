Arsenal and Man City set to do battle! Premier League giants both eyeing Feyenoord wonderkid as January transfer window looms on horizon

Arsenal and City are actively scouting Read, with officials from both clubs having travelled to monitor the player, according to a report from De Telegraaf.

The Premier League heavyweights are not alone in their pursuit, however, as Sky Sport in Germany reports that Bayern Munich have also entered the race and held initial talks, setting the stage for a significant transfer battle for one of Europe's most coveted young defenders.

Interest from England's elite is intensifying, with both Arsenal and City reportedly sending scouts to closely observe the Netherlands U21 international. The clubs are assessing the teenager as a high-potential target ahead of the January transfer window.

Read's rapid development has placed him firmly on the radar of Europe's top clubs. Despite the high-profile nature of his suitors, the report from De Telegraaf notes that Read would likely not be an immediate starter at either Premier League destination, suggesting any move for Read would be a strategic investment for the future.