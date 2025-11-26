Arsenal and Liverpool send scouts to monitor RB Leipzig youngster already pursued by Man Utd and Chelsea

Interest in the young midfielder highlights a growing pattern among Europe’s biggest clubs: the Bundesliga has become a hunting ground for emerging stars before their value explodes. Leipzig’s reputation for developing quality players from Josko Gvardiol to Dominik Szoboszlai makes Ouedraogo an especially attractive target for long-term planning. His numbers this season explain the surge in attention. With three goals and four assists in just 12 appearances across all competitions, the 19-year-old has already shown that he can influence games from midfield, blending technical creativity with physical power.

Leipzig believe he could eventually reach a valuation close to their €90 million record sale of Gvardiol if he continues along this trajectory. And with Barcelona also sending scouts to monitor him, the race for his signature is already widening beyond the Premier League. All of this underlines how Ouedraogo’s versatility, athletic maturity and rapid development have positioned him as one of Europe’s most coveted young midfielders, a profile that top clubs are eager to secure before competition intensifies further.

