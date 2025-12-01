AFP
Arsenal seeing double! Gunners agree transfer for Ecuadorian twins from club that produced Piero Hincapie & Chelsea's Moises Caicedo
Arsenal secure double Ecuadorian coup
According to ESPN, Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle to secure the signings of Edwin and Holger Quintero, Ecuadorian twins who are currently plying their trade in the youth academy for Ecuador's Serie A giants Independiente del Valle. The former, in particular, has drawn comparisons to Neymar from the Ecuadorian media, making waves for his trickery as a right winger. Holger, on the other hand, is an attacking midfielder. Having already represented the Independiente under-20 team at the age of 15, the 16-year-old duo are believed to soon break into the senior side.
ESPN also claim that the Gunners had been monitoring the Quintero brothers' progress for well over a year. Arsenal’s academy recruitment team view their latest signings as a significant step toward securing the club’s long-term future. The success of the pathway to the first team – highlighted by the rapid progress of Miles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, and Max Dowman – has played a key role in persuading the Quintero twins to join the project. The pair are in London this week to finalise contractual formalities, with a formal announcement to follow at a later date. They are set to complete their move to the Emirates in August 2027, when they turn 18, for an undisclosed fee at this time.
- AFP
Ecuador's brightest stars are shining in the Premier League
Ecuador have slowly but surely emerged as one of the more intriguing talent exporters in the world, especially for clubs battling for the ultimate crown in the Premier League. Moises Caicedo, the former holder of the record for the most expensive British transfer when Chelsea sensationally splashed £115 million (€130m/$152m) in 2023, arrived at Brighton for just £4m. Now, he is considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. Piero Hincapie, who arrived at the Emirates from Bayer Leverkusen on a loan with an option to buy for £45m (€52m) next summer, earned the reputation of having the potential to be one of the best players in his position.
Kendry Paez, one of South America's biggest talents to have emerged in recent memory, is also playing for Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg on loan from the Blues. The common denominator? All these aforementioned names have emerged from the Independiente youth academy.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Arsenal investing heavily in youth
One of the regularities at Arsenal under the reign of head coach Mikel Arteta has been the trust him and his coaching staff have placed on the prodigies emerging at the Hale End Academy. Lewis-Skelly was integrated into the first team dynamics in 2024, with his debut coming in September last year. Since then, he has emerged as one of the most exciting young full-backs in Europe, aggregating 53 appearances in total and becoming a full-time England international.
Arsenal now boast the two youngest players ever to debut in Premier League history. Nwaneri set the record in 2022, making his debut at just 15 years and 181 days old, while Dowman followed closely behind, debuting earlier this season at 15 years and 235 days.
The trio are expected to become the cornerstones of the Gunners' project in the future. Given everything we've seen from these young talents, it's safe to say that Arsenal's future is in good hands.
- Getty Images Sport
Gunners look primed to lift major silverware this season
Arteta's troops have begun the 2025-26 season exceptionally. They currently top the Premier League charts, bagging 30 points after 13 games to hold a healthy five-point lead over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. They have firmly established themselves as the team to beat in Europe at the moment, as evidenced by their 3-1 hammering of Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.
However, Arteta and his players will be well aware of not paying heed to any labels or shouts terming them as the 'favourites' to win major silverware this season, even though there will undoubtedly be a lot of belief within the team that they can achieve magical things this season.
The 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday may not have proved that they can be easily beaten, but it definitely served a reminder that the seemingly unshakeable Arsenal team can be rattled. A lot of work is left to be done, but the early signs have been promising.
Advertisement