Arne Slot says he won't be sacked if Liverpool miss out on Champions League qualification

Slot has addressed speculation regarding his future at Anfield, maintaining that missing out on Europe’s elite competition should not automatically lead to his dismissal. Liverpool currently find themselves in a precarious position in the Premier League table, trailing Chelsea by four points and Manchester United by five in the race for a top-five finish ahead of a crucial trip to Sunderland on Wednesday night.

Given the club's massive spending splurge in the transfer market last summer, failure to qualify would be seen as a disaster. However, Slot believes the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, and sporting director Richard Hughes will take a holistic view of the campaign. He pointed to the 2022-23 season under Jurgen Klopp, where the club kept faith with the German despite finishing outside the top four, a decision that laid the foundations for a 20th league title two years later under Slot’s own command.

"That is again a difficult question for me to answer because I don’t decide on my future," Slot said when asked if his job was on the line. "The only thing I do know is that it happened before, recently, and it didn’t affect the future of that manager. But that doesn’t guarantee anything, of course.

"In general, [with] managers, especially at this club — maybe somewhere else it is mainly, but not only, about results — they also look at the progress the players make, the progress the team makes, the circumstances are sometimes taken into account."