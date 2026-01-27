Getty Images Sport
'His head's gone!' - Arne Slot upsets Liverpool fans again with 'unpopular' claim that PSG helped Reds win Premier League last season
Slot makes bold PSG claim
Slot has suggested the early European elimination allowed the team to focus their energy and resources on the domestic campaign, ultimately leading to their record-equalling 20th English league title. The Reds faced PSG in the Champions League round of 16 last year. After a thrilling two-legged tie, which finished 1-1 on aggregate, Liverpool were eliminated 4-1 on penalties at Anfield. Despite the painful loss, which Slot described as the "best game of football I've ever been involved in", he has now identified it as a pivotal moment.
And speaking to reporters ahead of the Qarabag clash, he said: "Again this is not going to be a popular opinion what I tell you now, maybe the reason we won the league last season is because we played Paris Saint-Germain. We had a week to prepare for league games (after going out of CL)."
But the comments have infuriated fans, for a number of reasons.
Furious fans react to Slot theory
Liverpool supporters queued up to stick the boot in on their manager, including @tdavid22_ who posted to X: "We've been s*** in the league after the PSG game, we won it bc the first half of the season.
@NeilLfc_5 added: "He's openly admitting that he can't manage multiple competitions. How are people still defending this? He's f****** embarrassing."
Meanwhile, @YNWA1980 was disappointed with Slot’s comments and called for his sacking, too: "Didn’t we lead the league with 14 points? PSG, low block and 2 league titles in 30 years. Slot is constantly repeating him self. Five wins since September. Time to go!"
The criticism continued as @Fade_Cob2 added: "We already had a double digit lead at that point 😂😂. Get Alonso in already."
And @Samb37153 said: "We won the league because PSG beat us hahahahahhagahgahaga his heads gone."
Slot swamped as title defence flounders
Liverpool's massive £446 million summer spending spree raised expectations sky high for another title but signings included Alexander Isak (£125m), Florian Wirtz (£116m), and Hugo Ekitike (£79m) have delivered mixed performances so far. And the situation with star forward Mohamed Salah has been a major distraction. Despite signing a new contract in April 2025 that ties him to the club until 2027, speculation about his future has persisted, fuelled by reported interest from Saudi Pro League clubs and statement from the Egyptian icon that he had "no relationship" with Slot.
Liverpool flying in Europe despite domestic struggles
The league title defence may be in tatters, but there have been occasional glimpses of better form in Europe, in Slot's two years in charge at Anfield, the club have enjoyed a 76.5 per cent win percentage in the Champions League league phase, winning 13 of their 17 matches.
