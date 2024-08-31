Smooth operator Arne Slot is already showing up awkward Erik ten Hag as Dutch managerial duo prepare for first Man Utd-Liverpool face-off

The pair were denied a compelling title race in the Eredivisie, but they will renew their rivalry on Sunday in England's biggest fixture

In his four full years in charge of Ajax, Erik ten Hag enjoyed one waltz to the Eredivisie title and two closely fought contests with PSV, securing the crown each time with one game to spare. But perhaps the most interesting title race of all was the one that was never allowed to finish.

In March 2020, the Johan Cruyff Arena hosted a top-of-the-table clash between Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, coached by a young upstart by the name of Arne Slot. Three points separated the two teams before kick-off, and a win for Ajax would have given them a six-point cushion. But they were outplayed on their own turf, with AZ slicing them open repeatedly.

The visitors scored in just the third minute after a misplaced pass from Daley Blind, had a goal ruled out by VAR and then a delightful chip by Oussama Idrissi over a hapless Andre Onana sealed a famous win. At full-time, Slot and his coaching staff staged a group hug. They were now level on points with Ajax and dreaming of a first title in 11 years.

AZ and Slot never got to live out that dream, as just two weeks later the Dutch season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. In mid-April, while other European leagues were planning to resume behind closed doors, the Dutch Football Association agreed to cancel the season and declare it null and void. Some argued it was unfair on Ajax, who were top at the time that the campaign ended. It was equally unfair on AZ, who had done the double on the Amsterdam giants and had the momentum.

That win was as good as it got for Slot at AZ as he was sacked midway through the next campaign for getting distracted by an offer from Feyenoord. Slot and Ten Hag were now the head coaches of the Netherlands' most fierce rivalry, and Ten Hag had his revenge in the 2021-22 season, winning both games against Feyenoord on his way to clinching his third title with Ajax just as he had agreed to take over at Manchester United.

With Ten Hag out of the picture, Slot finally got his hands on the Dutch title in 2023, and one year later, he accepted another enticing offer, this time from Liverpool. Now, on Sunday, the two Dutchmen will continue their rivalry as the heads of England's best supported and most successful sides.