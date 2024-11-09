Arne Slot Jurgen KloppGetty Images/Goal
Harry Pascoe

Arne Slot opens up on challenge of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool despite flying start as he addresses similarities to legendary ex-Reds boss

A. SlotLiverpoolLiverpool vs Aston VillaPremier League

Arne Slot has detailed how he picked up where Jurgen Klopp left off after taking over at Liverpool - and insists he 'felt at home after a few days'.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Slot describes transition to from Netherlands to Liverpool
  • Points out that he and Klopp have similar ideals
  • Slot emphasises importance of handling disappointments
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below