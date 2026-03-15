Arne Slot brutally told why he could be the ‘next Tottenham manager’ - with former Premier League star setting Liverpool challenge

To avoid the 'Spurs' comparison, Slot has to show that he can navigate the high-stakes pressure. Merson believes that the standard has been set so high that anything less than being a consistent winner will eventually see the fans and the media grow restless with the Dutchman's project.

"I think they need to get a centre-half and they'll be right back up there again next year," he said. "They've just been off it this year, it's been weird really, and it is hard when you've won the league like they have. They've been in a fight the last two or three years as well, new players come in. Again, they're playing for Liverpool, one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's taken them time to handle it, and they're top-quality players, but the club's just a huge football club."