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Arne Slot makes strange 'nicest club to struggle at' comment as Liverpool boss addresses claims he should be sacked
Pressure mounts on Slot after milestone
The milestone was officially reached on Tuesday night during the 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League, a result that further soured the mood on Merseyside. Ironically, Slot’s record of 62 wins in his first 100 matches sees him tied with the legendary Sir Kenny Dalglish for the most victories in that timeframe, but there are no party poppers at the AXA Training Centre right now as the pressure on his position reaches fever pitch.
The contrast between Slot’s debut campaign and his current slump is stark, leading to whispers regarding his long-term suitability for the role. After guiding Liverpool to a dominant Premier League title win last season, finishing 10 points clear with four games to spare, the wheels have seemingly come off during a difficult second year that has seen the club drop to sixth in the table.
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A strange admission on Anfield life
Addressing the growing noise surrounding his future and the calls from some quarters for a change in leadership, Slot provided a candid and somewhat unusual assessment of his situation. He said: "This might sound weird if I say only positive [things], because this season has not been only positive," the head coach admitted during his pre-match press conference.
"The support I have always felt - not talking about social media I don’t follow that much - but the support I have felt from the home crowd, away crowd, people inside the building, the ownership. What we have done here together to achieve the things we have achieved, is in my head and memory only very special. We are struggling now, that is also very obvious. This is probably the nicest club to struggle [with]."
Slot feels the support of the people
Despite the precarious league position, Slot insists that the internal environment at Liverpool remains supportive, standing in contrast to the more volatile reactions found online. He believes the unique culture at the club provides a safety net that encourages hard work rather than fear, even when the results on the pitch are not meeting the expected high standards of the Anfield faithful.
He said: "This club has always shown in different periods, everyone is there for you. You try even harder. It is a fantastic club to work because of the facilities, people, fans, it is not all negative when we don’t have the performances we want."
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Focusing on the privilege of the job
As the Reds look to turn their season around, Slot maintains that the pressure of the Liverpool job is a burden he is still more than happy to carry. While the "nicest club to struggle at" comment may raise eyebrows among supporters demanding immediate success, the Dutchman is adamant that his appreciation for the institution has not waned during this testing run of form. "It is still a great place to be. Even better if you win the league! Even in a season like this, it is still a privilege," Slot concluded.
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