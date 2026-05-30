In fairness, there were rumours in the run-up to Liverpool's final game of a shambolic season that Slot was on his way out of Anfield, but they were quickly rubbished by journalists with close ties to the club.

After the dismal draw with Brentford that saw the Reds scrape into the Champions League, Slot also sounded like a man that expected to be in charge of Liverpool next season, as he spoke optimistically about the potential transformative effect of a transfer window.

As it transpired, the Liverpool-loyal media were simply pushing the party line, which was that Slot deserved more time to turn things around. However, the sheer scale of the fans' frustration, coupled with the findings of an in-house season review, left Liverpool with absolutely no option but to sack the manager who won the title in his first year in charge.