Liverpool boss Arne Slot told he's 'entirely disconnected' from the club as fans demand refund after heavily-rotated Reds XI suffers Carabao Cup humiliation against Crystal Palace to extend dire run of form
Slot's much-changed XI struggles
Milos Kerkez was the only player who started the loss at Brentford on Saturday to keep his spot in the Liverpool XI as Slot named an inexperienced side in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Palace. Freddie Woodman started behind a five-man defence of Calvin Ramsay, Wataru Endo, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson and Kerkez.
Kieran Morrison and Rio Ngumoha flanked Alexis Mac Allister and Trey Nyoni in the middle of the park while Federico Chiesa led the charge at Anfield. Slot, meanwhile, didn't name a single senior player on the bench, with the likes of Alexander Isak, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all missing out entirely.
And the much-changed side struggled against Palace, who were two goals to the good at the break after a quickfire double from Ismaila Sarr shortly before half-time. Yeremy Pino then added a third, but not before Amara Nallo received his marching orders 12 minutes after his introduction.
Slot explained Carabao Cup selection
Slot spoke with Sky Sports prior to Wednesday's eventual 3-0 loss to Palace to explain his team selection, stating: "People who follow this club know we use this competition for younger players. We want to create a pathway for them, to play in front of 60,000 people, in front of our own fans, that’s one reason.
"The other is that we only have four or five injuries but if I have to play again the same players. There are multiple reasons why we have lost so many games, no excuses to lose so many but it hasn’t been helpful that almost every time we have only two days in between and after we have had to play away, and then again an away game, so we keep playing the same players.
"Like for example I tried with Alexander Isak, players who missed out on pre-season, it is a big risk of another injury, and we only have at this moment in time 15, 16 senior players available."
'He’s disconnected from the club entirely'
Slot's selection, though, was roundly criticised by supporters on social media, who took to X to lay into the Dutchman.
"Arne Slot deserves every bit of criticism he gets, he’s a joke. Playing that team in front of 61,000 hard-working, paying Liverpool fans is ludicrous. He’s disconnected from the club entirely. Horrifying," one user posted.
"Anyone who travelled to Anfield should be fully refunded for this performance. Imagine buying a ticket + travel just to see none of the star players involved on a back of losing 5 out of their last 6 games, to witness our team lose 3-0 without any intention from Slot to win," another added.
A third posted: "This is the worst Liverpool form ever. Arne Slot is a fraud."
And a fourth merely stated "Arne Slot OUT" 18 times in the same X post.
Liverpool's poor form continues
Defeat to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night means Liverpool have now lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions. A 5-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt is the Reds' sole victory in that dire run of form.
And things don't get much easier for Slot and Liverpool, who take on Aston Villa on Saturday night. The defending champions then welcome Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, with a Trent Alexander-Arnold reunion on the cards.
The Reds travel to rivals Manchester City in their final game before the November international break as Liverpool look to rescue their sub-par season. A four-game losing run in the Premier League means Slot's side are now seven points behind leaders Arsenal and sit behind rivals Manchester United after the opening nine games.
