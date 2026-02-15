Argentina's plan to stop Lamine Yamal in La Finalissima revealed ahead of clash with Lionel Messi's side

Ahead of Monday's game, Flick told reporters: "The first 45 minutes were not right. We did not have the attitude to be competitive in this situation, in every duel, one against one situation, they were much better, (more) dynamic - this is what I want from the team."

The Barcelona boss has backed his players to bounce back to challenge for honours, but stressed the importance of a unified team performance going forward.

"When we play as a team, everyone 100 percent, we have huge quality," Flick continued. "Defeats happen, but it’s important how you react. This reaction I want to see tomorrow."

The comments come after Flick admitted that his Barcelona team were taught a lesson by Atletico. "We didn't play very good in the first half as a team," Flick started after the heavy defeat. "We had too much distance between everyone. We didn't press how we wanted. In the first 45 minutes or more, we got a lesson. Sometimes it's good in the right moment. Maybe today was the right moment.

"I am still proud of my team, maybe not today in the first 45 minutes, but across the whole season. When you see how many injuries we have all season, how we adapt...Today was a heavy loss but I am proud of my team. We will come back. We need to start from the beginning [of games].

"When you see Atlético players, they had more will, more hunger. And this is what I want from the first minute. We didn't show that in the first half. We have the second leg. We will fight for that. If we are able to win each half 2-0, this is our goal. We need our fans in Camp Nou and we will see what happens."