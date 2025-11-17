Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Reigning world champions Argentina head into the 2026 World Cup with a fresh adidas home kit that celebrates their greatest moments while looking firmly to the future. The classic white and sky-blue stripes return with a modern twist - a three-tone gradient effect inspired by the nation’s three World Cup wins in 1978, 1986 and 2022. A subtle “1896” detail on the back neck marks the founding year of the Argentine Football Association, while navy accents on the shoulders and cuffs give the design a bold, refined finish.

Set for release on November 6, 2025, the shirt blends heritage and innovation in equal measure, serving as a visual link between Argentina’s footballing eras, from Kempes and Maradona to Messi and beyond.

adidas

The away kit, meanwhile, remains under wraps, but leaks suggest a striking return to black, featuring white logos and sky-blue detailing. Early images hint at a swirling, artistic graphic across the front, marking a more expressive look for the Albiceleste’s change strip. A goalkeeper kit and lifestyle editions are also rumoured to join the collection as adidas aims to celebrate Argentina’s dominance both on and off the pitch.

adidas

If the defending champions lift another trophy in North America, these designs could instantly earn a place among the most iconic in World Cup history.

