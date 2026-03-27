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Argentina: Panichelli has torn his cruciate ligament – World Cup hopes dashed; what does this mean for the transfer market and for Milan?

Argentina
Strasbourg
J. Panichelli
AC Milan

The South American striker picked up an injury during Argentina's last training session

This is a massive blow for Strasbourg, who are fighting for a European place and still in contention for the Conference League title, as well as for the Argentina national team. The latter has lost a key player for its attack ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Joaquin Panichelli, a centre-forward born in 2002, was seriously injured during the final training session ahead of the friendly between Argentina and Mauritania and will be sidelined for an extended period.


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  • I'VE TORN MY CRUCIATE LIGAMENT

    According to initial assessments by the national team’s medical staff, Panichelli has suffered a tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The injury will require surgery and keep him sidelined for at least six months. His hopes of making coach Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the World Cup – where Argentina are the defending champions – have obviously been dashed, but Strasbourg also lose their top scorer this season – who has netted 20 goals in 39 matches – as they look to finish the campaign on a high. At the same time, Panichelli is forced off the radar of those clubs that had been closely monitoring him in recent months following his excellent impact in the French league.

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  • FOLLOWED BY MILAN

    Signed last summer from Strasbourg for around €17 million, following his early career at River Plate and spells with Alavés and Mirandés (where he scored 20 goals in the Spanish Second Division), Panichelli had caught the eye of several European clubs. These included Chelsea, which enjoys excellent relations with Strasbourg as they share the same owners, as well as several Premier League and Serie A sides. Among them is Milan, which intends to make a significant investment in its attack next summer and had included the Argentine player’s name on its list of potential targets.

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