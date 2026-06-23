'When Leo gets going, everyone gets going!' - Lionel Messi's 'committed' World Cup display vs Austria leaves Lionel Scaloni delighted

Speaking after the match, Scaloni emphasised the impact Messi has on the entire squad. The Argentina boss also addressed the growing optimism surrounding his side's title defence.

"When Leo gets going, everyone gets going, and that's a credit to the team," Scaloni explained, as quoted by TyC Sports. "Even when the team was struggling, he worked hard, he won the ball back for the goal, he was committed. That's what he generates, it's impressive. I don't know what else to say, and I don't know if it's enough.

"The people get excited seeing the team, seeing how they compete and enjoy themselves. There are a lot of teams that can be world champions and they're going to compete. Some of the big teams are going to win, we're going to be in the fight, but it's going to be tough for everyone."