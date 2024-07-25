'The biggest circus I've ever seen!' - Argentina boss Javier Mascherano left fuming after last-minute Olympics equaliser against Morocco is ruled out by VAR following lengthy delay
Javier Mascherano was left fuming after Argentina's late equaliser against Morocco was ruled out by VAR at the Olympics following a lengthy delay.
- Argentina beaten 2-1 by Morocco
- Late goal disallowed by VAR
- Mascherano lost his cool after a chaotic match