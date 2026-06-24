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Are Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac still committed to Wrexham’s Premier League dream? Red Dragons’ CEO delivers update on future plans of Hollywood co-owners
Premier League remains the ultimate target
Ever since Reynolds and Mac took the reins in 2021, the stated goal has been to take the North Wales club all the way to the top flight. Having already secured three successive promotions to reach the Championship, the Red Dragons finished a highly respectable seventh last term, falling just two points short of a play-off spot that could have led to the Premier League.
Despite the heartbreak of missing out on the top six, Williamson insists that the owners have not lost any of their drive. He confirmed that the duo remain "absolutely focused" on their ambitions of arriving in the Premier League. The roadmap includes not just results on the pitch, but the expansion and improvement of the stadium to ensure the club's infrastructure can support their lofty top-flight aspirations.
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Maintaining an emotional connection to the Racecourse
As Wrexham's Hollywood owners continue to ride every emotional high and low in the Championship, manager Phil Parkinson is focused on squad recruitment. After missing out on the play-offs by just two points last season, the club plans to sign a goalkeeper, a midfielder, and a striker to match the financial power of relegated Premier League teams.This emotional commitment is echoed by Williamson, who explained to The Leader: "I think they're incredibly proud. They're not complacent by any means, I hear that on a weekly basis from them. They remain extremely emotionally invested in the football club. They have enjoyed great moments of success, they suffer when we don't perform well and they're excited when we're doing the extraordinary. Fortunately for them and for us, we've done more extraordinary than not performing well over the last several years."
A vision that extends beyond the pitch
While the first-team results generate the headlines and fuel the popular Disney+ documentary series, the Wrexham hierarchy is keen to stress that their impact must be felt across the entire city. The "founding themes and principles" established during the takeover continue to guide their decision-making process as the club enters its next phase of development. Furthermore, as the show's global success has turned local players into overnight celebrities, Reynolds and Mac are leveraging their own entertainment backgrounds to personally mentor the squad through the unique challenges of sudden fame.
Williamson highlighted that the owners' focus is dual-sided, looking at both the sporting success and the cultural heritage of the area. He stated: "But they are absolutely focused on what their ambitions are of arriving to the Premier League, to improve the stadium, to invest in the long-term success of the club while also trying to make a positive difference in the wider Wrexham community. There are fundamental promises of protecting the heritage, reinforcing community values and growing global exposure for the club but also creating a winning culture like those founding themes and principles which haven't wavered."
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Success must benefit the supporters and the city
The global exposure brought by Reynolds and Mac has transformed Wrexham into a household name, but the CEO believes the owners measure their success by more than just international shirt sales. The priority remains ensuring that the local community is not left behind as the club continues its upward trajectory in the professional game.
Discussing the broader impact of the Hollywood ownership, Williamson concluded: "Their enthusiasm and their emotional connection to the club hasn't wavered but I think what matters most to them is not necessarily just the success of the football club, but that the success of the football club actually benefits not just the club but the supporters, the city and the community. That really is at the core of their values in all of this and they recognize that while the emotions of winning on the pitch excites them and they can have success with the football club, they are the first ones to admit that it isn't successful if everything else isn't coming along that journey with the club."