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Are Napoli back in the title race? Antonio Conte addresses hopes of catching Inter despite 'extraordinary' win against AC Milan lifting reigning champions to second in Serie A
Politano settles cagey encounter
In a high-stakes meeting between the league's second and third-placed sides, substitute Matteo Politano volleyed home a late winner from a tight angle to secure three vital points for the Partenopei. The victory was particularly impressive given Napoli’s extensive absentee list, which included Romelu Lukaku and David Neres, forcing Conte to rely on a makeshift attacking line. The result sees Napoli leapfrog Milan into second, though they remain seven points adrift of a dominant Inter side at the top of the table.
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Conte hails squad resilience
Following the final whistle, Conte expressed immense pride in how his squad navigated a period of terrible injury luck to remain competitive at the top of the division and emphasised that securing Champions League football remains the primary objective this season.
Speaking to DAZN, Conte said: "It leaves a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of confidence; we must not forget that if we are in second place, we must say thank you to the boys who made up for all the absences this year. The extraordinary thing this team did was at the time of the many absences; another team would have foundered. Everyone who was there was a protagonist; today we are continuing that path and recovering players. You have the possibility of having more choice and making rotations.
"Today I was joking with Politano; I had predicted his entry when Milan would be more tired. Everyone makes themselves available. I am very happy for Matteo, who scored. Now there are 7 games to go; we have made an important step for our goal, which is the Champions League. If it is Milan's and Juve's, I don't see why it shouldn't be Napoli's. We have to stay there, knowing that Inter are deserving of being first in the standings, and we are there, and we have to think about ourselves."
Defending the Scudetto crown
Napoli have developed a reputation for resilience under Conte, recording 27 one-goal margin victories since the start of last season - more than any other side in Serie A. Despite the momentum gained from defeating a direct rival, Conte remains cautious about the prospect of a late title charge, noting that Inter would need to falter significantly for the race to truly reopen.
Reflecting on the title battle, Conte added: "In a moment of joy, because we are back in second place, I want to thank those who responded in a tragic moment where it could have ended badly. Today we are recovering a bit of everyone. It's not a question of believing in it: we have to be very realistic and know that we must never make mistakes and hope that those in front make mistakes and not just once.
"Seeing what Inter is doing, I see it as tough. We must have the pride to keep our foot on the accelerator and defend the Scudetto until the end. We won a Supercoppa and we are second: we must continue like this, knowing that the Champions League has yet to be conquered and that it is important given the benefits it brings."
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The final sprint
Napoli face a decisive run-in against the likes of Lazio, Como and Bologna in their final seven fixtures, as they look to solidify second place ahead of a chasing pack. While Conte’s men aim for a flawless finish through to May, they remain dependent on league leaders Inter dropping points to keep any lingering title hopes alive.