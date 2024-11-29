Antony 'most obvious' candidate to be sold by Man Utd as Ruben Amorim looks to improve transfer budget with player sales

AFPAditya GokhaleAntony 'most obvious' candidate to be sold by Man Utd as Ruben Amorim looks to improve transfer budget with player salesAntonyManchester UnitedR. AmorimPremier LeagueTransfersManchester United are reliant on player sales to form a January transfer budget for Ruben Amorim, with Antony an 'obvious' candidate to be sold.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd struggling to find transfer funds for AmorimCould make sales in January as they need new playersAntony 'most obvious' choice to be soldFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱