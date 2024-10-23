Aston Villa FC v Manchester United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Raisa Simplicio

Does Antony have a Man Utd future? Red Devils make significant January loan decision on £85m flop

AntonyManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfers

Manchester United are prepared to let Brazilian winger Antony leave on loan during the January transfer window, GOAL understands.

  • United want to offload Brazilian in January
  • Prepared to let the winger leave on loan
  • Has made just two brief league appearances
