Antonio Rudiger commits to new Real Madrid contract but David Alaba future still in doubt

Rudiger has reached an agreement with Madrid and is almost certainly set to sign a one-year contract extension this summer. The German international, who joined the club as a free agent from Chelsea in the summer of 2022, has become a cult hero among the Madrid faithful. Having already secured La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey titles - among many others - during his time in Spain, his consistent presence at the heart of the defence has changed the club's stance after he appeared to be heading for the exit door just a few months ago.

According to reports from transfer specialist Matteo Moretto, the 33-year-old’s survival at the Bernabeu is the result of his solid performances throughout the 2025-26 season. Despite struggling with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several matches, limiting him to just 21 appearances across all competitions, Rudiger’s individual form has convinced the board that he remains a vital asset for Álvaro Arbeloa’s backline in the immediate future.