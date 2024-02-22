Antonio Rudiger exclusive: Real Madrid defender opens up on his Chelsea roller-coaster, Thomas Tuchel's 'wow' tactics and Germany's Euro 2024 hopes

Antonio Rudiger sits down with GOAL to discuss his 'dream' move to the Bernabeu, the managers he's played under and much more

Antonio Rudiger has experienced a lot in his career - especially big name coaches. Whether Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel or Antonio Conte, the Germany star has had the privilege of playing under some of the game's most impressive managers in recent years. In an exclusive interview with GOAL, Rudiger, who has helped Real Madrid to the top of La Liga this season, talks about the tacticians who have shaped his career, how football offered him a 'way out' as a child, almost joining Paris Saint-Germain from Chelsea and plenty more.