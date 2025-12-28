Getty Images Sport
Antonio Rudiger back to Chelsea?! Real Madrid star weighing up Premier League return but could link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
Rudiger and Madrid's contract talks paused
Marca reported in November that Rudiger and Madrid had opened preliminary discussions regarding a contract renewal, but talks have now been paused. The 32-year-old's current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of the season and initial conversations between the club and the player's representatives reportedly began several months ago, with financial figures already on the table and a mutual desire to reach an agreement.
However, these negotiations were later mutually postponed following the muscle injury the Germany international sustained in late September. The decision to halt negotiations was made by common accord, with both the player and the club feeling it was not the appropriate time to finalise figures while Rudiger focuses on his recovery.
Rudiger could return to Chelsea
Rudiger, who spent five years at Chelsea and won several accolades, including a Champions League title, left Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid in 2022. The German defender, however, could now consider returning to his former club as the Blues have shown interest in bringing back the star defender next summer, according to Diario AS.
The report adds that reigning Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing the experienced centre-back, while Galatasaray are also keeping a close eye on Rudiger's situation at Madrid.
Other than the offers from Europe, Rudiger is also wanted in Saudi Arabia as Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are plotting moves bring in the German defender to the Middle East next year.
Alonso against retaining Rudiger
In October, BILD reported that Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is unconvinced by Rudiger's abilities, with the head coach believing that the German international has become extremely injury-prone and inconsistent in the last few years. On top of that, new summer signing Dean Huijsen has already nailed his spot in the Madrid starting XI following some solid displays. Since the start of the 2025-26 season, it has been Huijsen's partnership with Eder Militao which has given the highest sense of calm and authority in the Los Blancos backline, although the Brazilian has suffered a fresh muscular injury.
Madrid unlikely to sign two defensive options
Despite Rudiger's future still uncertain, AS reports that Madrid are no longer keen on signing two defensive options, Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano. French centre-back duo Konate and Upamecano have seen their futures at Liverpool and Bayern, respectively, come into doubt as the pair enter the final six months of their respective contracts.
Previous reports stated that Real had pulled the plug on Konate following his recent drop in form at Anfield. While the defenders may still move on next summer, it does not appear that it will be to the Bernabeu.
Alonso's side will be back in action after the brief winter break on January 4 as they take on Real Betis at home in La Liga.
