Antonio Conte breaks silence on Man Utd job and a return to the Premier League

Conte has won league titles in both England and Italy, making him an obvious candidate for top jobs across Europe. Alongside United, Juventus have also been linked with their former manager, although the Serie A side recently backed current boss Luciano Spalletti.

For Conte, any potential new project must be matched by a fierce desire to achieve ultimate success. The passionate Italian made it clear that he only wants to work in an environment that strives for greatness.

He addeed: "If you go to a club where the history speaks for itself - a history made up of trophies, league titles and victories - you can only honour that history in one way: by having the ambition to bring that club back, if it isn’t there today, to fight for those goals.

"I know full well that only one team can win every year, but I must carry in my heart, and instil in the hearts of the fans, my players and my directors. That spark, that hope that makes you say, ‘F**k, we can win’.

"There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history. I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more. Clubs where there’s pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you’re not going there just to take part, but to compete."