Antonio Conte declares state of 'real emergency' at Napoli after heavy loss at Juventus that leaves Serie A champions' title defence in tatters
Conte laments deepening injury crisis in Turin
Napoli’s hopes of retaining their Scudetto crown were dealt a potentially fatal blow in Turin as they were swept aside by rivals Juventus in a humbling 3-0 loss that leaves them nine points adrift of Serie A leaders Inter. However, for Conte, the result was merely a symptom of a far more critical issue plaguing the club. Speaking to the press after the final whistle, the Italian tactician painted a bleak picture of the fitness levels within his squad, suggesting that the situation has escalated from difficult to critical in the space of a few weeks.
"The last league game we lost was against Udinese, and then many others happened, including the Super Cup, which we played in a state of emergency," Conte said. "Now we’re in a real emergency."
The defeat leaves Napoli drifting away from the summit of Serie A, but Conte’s primary concern appears to be fielding a competitive starting XI. The manager pointed to a ceaseless stream of casualties that has stripped the team of its backbone, noting that these are not minor knocks but significant medical issues requiring long-term rehabilitation. "We’re losing players one after another. We’re not talking about short absences: some have had surgery, others have had extended recovery times," he lamented.
Absences bother Napoli boss
The severity of the situation was underscored by the revelation that Napoli have now lost their first-choice goalkeeper, adding a defensive crisis to their midfield and attacking woes. The absence of key personnel such as Kevin de Bruyne, winger David Neres and midfielders Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour was evident on the pitch against Juventus, where a disjointed Napoli side struggled to cope with the hosts' intensity.
"We’ve also lost our goalkeeper, others weren’t available today. It’s becoming really difficult," Conte admitted.
‘The boat is in high waves’: A question of honour
Despite the gloomy medical bulletin and the heavy scoreline, Conte refused to throw his players under the bus. In typical fashion, he used a vivid metaphor to describe the club’s current predicament, comparing their season to a vessel trapped in a storm. He praised the character of those still standing, framing their willingness to fight on as a matter of personal integrity rather than just sporting duty.
“The boat is in the middle of the sea with very high waves and it’s dangerous, but no one wants to disembark,” Conte declared passionately. “It’s a question of honour, of men even before sportsmen.”
He insisted that the players available to him are giving everything they have, despite the physical toll of the packed calendar. "We have to keep moving forward. These guys deserve praise: they play with intensity, with few days of recovery, with the group increasingly thinning out."
No respite ahead of Chelsea and Fiorentina clashes
If Napoli were hoping for a break to lick their wounds, the fixture list has offered no such mercy. Conte revealed the grim reality that no injured players are expected to return in time for their daunting Champions League showdown with Chelsea on Wednesday, nor for the Serie A fixture against Fiorentina just days later.
"We play Chelsea on Wednesday, not the last-placed team, and then Fiorentina comes two and a half days later," Conte noted with a hint of resignation. "We’ll be the same team as before; no one’s recovering. Those who were supposed to be back have extended their time."
Napoli are 25th in the Champions League, meaning failure to beat Chelsea would see them crash out of European competition altogether.
