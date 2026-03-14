Antonio Conte confirms plan to stay at Napoli beyond this season after woeful Serie A and Champions League campaigns

Having taken charge of Napoli in the summer of 2024 and led them to their fourth Serie A title last season, Conte understands the importance of finishing the season strong as he highlighted the dangers of a congested fixture list.

"Let's say that players who have been absent for a very long time are recovering. You have to understand how and in what condition they return, I have to be good at managing the minutes," he explained. Regarding tactical shifts, he added: "We would have to wait for the recovery of Giovanni Di Lorenzo to think about returning to a back four... It could be harmful and dangerous for us to change this system."