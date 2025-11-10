Getty Images
Antonio Conte and Napoli schedule decisive talks to decide coach's future after his scathing criticism of struggling Serie A champions
Conte is scheduled for an urgent face-to-face meeting with the club's management in the coming hours to address his future and the team's dire start to the season. This crucial summit follows Conte's exceptionally candid and critical comments after Napoli's 2-0 Serie A defeat to Bologna on Sunday.
According to football journalist Matteo Moretto, a meeting between Napoli management and Conte is scheduled for Monday afternoon as both parties aim to clarify how and whether to continue together. The meeting is a direct response to Conte's public questioning of his team's commitment and his own effectiveness as coach.
Scathing criticism from Conte after Bologna defeat
Conte did not hold back in his post-match comments after Napoli suffered their fifth defeat of the season against Bologna. Goals from Thijs Dallinga and Jhon Lucumi secured the win for Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, a result that further highlighted Napoli's struggles to replicate last season's Scudetto-winning form. Napoli registered only one shot on target compared to Bologna's four, despite having 51% possession.
Speaking after the game, Conte expressed profound disappointment. "We needed more energy in everything. What's disappointing is that they showed more positivity and desire than us," Conte stated, contrasting his team's performance with Bologna's. "It should make us reflect. It's the fifth defeat we've suffered this start of the year. It means we need to reflect, which we've already done. They played on Thursday and looked poisoned, we did our homework until the game was even."
Concerns over team chemistry and fighting spirit
The former Chelsea and Inter manager went further, questioning the very fabric of his squad. He highlighted a pervasive lack of unity and resolve, which he believes has plagued the team for months. "Three or four months have passed and there's no chemistry, no desire to fight together. I don't know if we'll be able to change the situation," Conte admitted.
His frustration mounted as he placed responsibility squarely on everyone involved. "Everyone has to take responsibility. I'm the first to be held accountable. Heart transplants aren't an option. Each of us needs to rediscover our spirit and our grit," he declared.
"I'm disappointed because I'm not finding the energy in the guys again; it means I'm not doing a good job."
Napoli's Serie A standing and urgent need for change
The defeat leaves Napoli in fourth place in Serie A with 22 points from 11 matches, a significant drop for the reigning champions. Their recent form is alarming, with two losses in their last five league matches. Bologna, with 21 points, are now just one point behind them in fifth place, further highlighting Napoli's struggles. The team's inability to create clear-cut chances against Bologna, as evidenced by their single shot on target, is a major concern.
Conte also drew a parallel to past club history, stating: "We must never forget that in Naples, after a Scudetto, we finished 10th. I'm sorry to have to dig up the bones of the past. I'll talk to the club, who already knew what I thought."
What next for Conte and Napoli?
The outcome of the scheduled talks between Conte and Napoli management will be critical in shaping the club's immediate future. A resolution, whether it involves a commitment to continue or a mutual agreement to part ways, is expected imminently. Should Conte remain, a significant shift in the team's performance and attitude will be required. The international break offers a brief respite, but upon their return, Napoli face a challenging Serie A fixture against Atalanta. This match will be a crucial test of the team's resilience and whether Conte's strong words have had any galvanising effect, or if the situation is indeed irreparable. The pressure on both the coach and the players to demonstrate a renewed sense of purpose and unity is immense.
