Antoine Semenyo's shirt number revealed following £62.5m transfer to Man City - but Ghana international winger admits club legend Yaya Toure wasn't decisive in his choice

Semenyo is ready to start creating his own legacy. He has told the Blues’ official website: "I am so proud to have joined Manchester City. I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. They have set the highest of standards and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep.

"I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It’s a real privilege to be here. My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that. And City are in a great position – still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season. The Etihad is my new home. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans here and I hope to show everyone what I can do."

He went on to say: "I mean you want to be a part of the team, to be honest. You want to be winning those trophies, you want to be playing with the best players in the world, so that perception is that you just want to be involved. I thank God that now I’m involved and we can win many more trophies."