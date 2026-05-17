Antoine Semenyo's moment of magic lights up gloomy Wembley - but more doom on the horizon for Chelsea as European hopes fade ahead of Xabi Alonso appointment: Winners and losers from Man City's FA Cup final victory

Chelsea's game plan worked for 72 minutes; interim head coach Calum McFarlane lined his side up with as many as six defensive players on the pitch, as well as Moises Caicedo, with the intention of nullifying City's attacking threat and seizing any opportunities that came on the break, and at one stage the underdogs looked capable of grabbing an unlikely victory.

Ultimately, though, it was Pep Guardiola's side who snatched the spoils just when it looked like they might be slipping onto the back foot. A largely forgettable 90 minutes was punctuated by a moment of world-class quality worthy of winning any match, as Semenyo swept home an extraordinary back-heeled flick from Erling Haaland's cross.

City weathered a scrappy ending to the game to claim their second domestic trophy of the season following the Carabao Cup triumph over Arsenal in March, while the defeat means the back door into Europe has been slammed in manager-less Chelsea's face with just two league games to play.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Wembley...