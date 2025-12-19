Antoine Semenyo exit hint?! Bournemouth identify potential replacement for in-demand winger wanted by Spurs, Man City and Liverpool

Following his arrival in 2023 from Bristol City, Semenyo has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best wingers at Bournemouth. Building on the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons which saw him score eight and 11 top-flight goals respectively, the 25-year-old has found the back of the net on seven occasions so far this term.

Such has been Semenyo’s impressive form for Bournemouth that he is being widely tipped to become the latest player to seal a big-money move away from the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries - who are currently 13th in the table - continue to win hearts and minds as they remain one of the most entertaining teams to watch in England, despite the summer departures of Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez to Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively. Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth also lost Dominic Solanke to Spurs in the summer of 2024.