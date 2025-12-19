Getty Images Sport
Antoine Semenyo exit hint?! Bournemouth identify potential replacement for in-demand winger wanted by Spurs, Man City and Liverpool
Semenyo tipped to follow Huijsen and Kerkez out of Bournemouth
Following his arrival in 2023 from Bristol City, Semenyo has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best wingers at Bournemouth. Building on the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons which saw him score eight and 11 top-flight goals respectively, the 25-year-old has found the back of the net on seven occasions so far this term.
Such has been Semenyo’s impressive form for Bournemouth that he is being widely tipped to become the latest player to seal a big-money move away from the Vitality Stadium.
The Cherries - who are currently 13th in the table - continue to win hearts and minds as they remain one of the most entertaining teams to watch in England, despite the summer departures of Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez to Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively. Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth also lost Dominic Solanke to Spurs in the summer of 2024.
- Getty Images Sport
Bournemouth identify possible replacements for star winger
And in a new report from TEAMtalk, Semenyo’s much-talked about exit from Bournemouth may have moved a step closer. The report claims Iraola’s side now expect the Ghana international to leave when January transfer window opens up on 1 January, with two wingers having now been shortlisted as possible replacements.
Bournemouth are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson, while they are also believed to be admirers of Ipswich Town forward Jaden Philogene.
TEAMtalk’s report follows an earlier report from the BBC which claims Semenyo has a £65 million release clause that can be triggered from New Year’s Day.
The BBC also reported earlier in the week that Spurs are open to selling Wales international Johnson in January. While Thomas Frank’s side are not actively looking to offload the 24-year-old - who scored the winner as the north Londoners ended their 17-year wait for a trophy with victory in last season’s Europa League final - the club could be tempted to do so, should a suitable offer arrive.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Cherries boss Iraola not 'worried' about Semenyo's future
When asked about whether he was “worried” about the possibility of losing Semenyo in the middle of the campaign, Bournemouth head coach Iraola said in November: “It's something that especially you know that I hate to talk about in August, January, the moments when the market is open, but it is not one of those moments. It's November.
“I'm more worried about the situation of the players to play tomorrow, the short-term, the things that really matter and in January, we will talk about whatever happens, the players we need. But it is not something that I'm worried about today.”
- Getty Images Sport
Semenyo's suitors return to Premier League action this weekend
While Semenyo’s future remains a hot topic, he will be hoping to find the back of the net once again when Bournemouth return to action against strugglers Burnley on Saturday afternoon.
The south coast club have suffered a blow ahead of the game, however, after manager Iraola revealed midfielder Tyler Adams will be sidelined for “between two and three months” after tearing his medial collateral ligament (MCL) in Monday’s 4-4 draw with Manchester United.
“Tyler is injured and has torn his MCL, so he will definitely be out for some time. From our previous experience with MCL injuries, it is normally around two or three months,” Iraola told a pre-match press conference.
“It’s a big blow because he is an important player for us. Straight away, when you see the mechanism of the injury and the action itself, we felt it could be something serious.”
Meanwhile, two of Semenyo’s reported suitors collide on Saturday evening when Spurs entertain Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola’s City - who are also being strongly linked with the London-born attacker - entertain West Ham earlier in the day.
Advertisement