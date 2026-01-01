Antoine Semenyo billed as another Cristiano Ronaldo or David Beckham for Man Utd as Red Devils mull over joining transfer chase for £65m Bournemouth star

Yorke is, however, of the opinion that United should be doing all they can to bring another exciting winger to Old Trafford. The 1999 Treble winner has told PokerScout: “Antoine Semenyo is probably one of the best players, if not the best player, in the Premier League right now in terms of what he's doing, and taking into consideration the team that he's actually playing for.

“If he was to go and play with better teams, better players, his potential would be huge. There is a reason why all the top teams are interested, because of his consistency and what he's been doing.

“For Manchester United, he would get fans off their seats, I think he's an exceptional player. Is he going to fit in there? What is he going to bring to the United team? I think he could take the ball up the pitch, to relieve the defenders.

“I think it would be a significant move from the manager's standpoint. Over the years when United have always played, they have players who take the ball up high up the pitch, which relieves the defenders, Semenyo can do that.

“It’s been key to United’s success over the years. Andrei Kanchelskis, to Ryan Giggs, to David Beckham, to Cristiano Ronaldo, to Antonio Valencia, those type of players always get the ball, take it really high and deep into the opposition half. That's what he would bring as well as goals and his creativity. I think he'll be an exceptional player, but not as a wing-back.

“Where Ruben Amorim wants him to play will have a big impact on his decision. If I was him. I'm not going to be playing as a wing-back, taking away my ability to create. I would suggest an initial conversation, but he's certainly a player that not just United, but City and everybody else would love to have in their team at this present time.”

