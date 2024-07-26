Antoine Griezmann to MLS is on! LAFC 'make progress' in deal to sign Atletico Madrid star with France international offered deal to become second-highest earner in MLS
Antoine Griezmann appears to be on his way to the United States as the French forward is holding talks with MLS side Los Angeles FC.
- LAFC make lucrative offer to Griezmann
- Would make him MLS's second-highest earner
- Forward open about desire to move to USA