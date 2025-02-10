Atletico de Madrid v SK Slovan Bratislava - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

VIDEO: Antoine Griezmann's gotta catch 'em all! Atletico Madrid star bizarrely swaps match-worn shirt for Pokemon cards with fan in the stands

A. GriezmannAtletico MadridLaLigaChampions LeagueShowbiz

Antoine Griezmann has often shown off his love for Pokemon and the Atleti star was spotted trading his match-worn shirt for rare trading cards.

  • Griezmann trade match shirt for Pokemon cards
  • Streamer Darizard9 gives two Elite Trainer boxes
  • Prismatic Evolutions line trading card currently in demand
