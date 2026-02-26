Antoine Griezmann set for Atletico Madrid farewell as French attacker closes in on Orlando City transfer before MLS window closes

Diego Simeone, who has been the architect of Griezmann's greatest successes in Madrid, has taken a philosophical stance on the potential exit. Following recent European success, the Argentine manager was asked directly about the links to Orlando City. Rather than blocking the move, Simeone offered an emotionally charged blessing, stating: "I hope he chooses what is best for him, and what he truly wants, he deserves to have what he desires." This reflective tone suggests the club is prepared to honour the wishes of their greatest modern-day icon.

The Atleti boss has never hidden his admiration for the Frenchman’s evolution, previously noting: "I'm grateful to Antoine and his time at Atletico Madrid. He's scored 200 goals, which is crazy. I remember when he arrived. He was a short winger on the left, and we invited him to play one-on-one and as an attacking midfielder, and he grew to become a world champion. He's always been a role model for his effort and work, and today he's received the thanks he deserves. We're grateful for everything he has given us and for everything he gives us and will continue to give us, because talent has no age."