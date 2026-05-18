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Antoine Griezmann apologises to Atletico Madrid fans for Barcelona transfer 'mistake' after final home game
A heartfelt apology to the Metropolitano
In an emotional ceremony following Atletico's 1-0 victory over Girona, Griezmann took to the microphone to address the supporters who have cheered him through two separate spells. Despite becoming the club's all-time record goalscorer, the 35-year-old felt the need to clear the air regarding his controversial €120 million move to the Camp Nou seven years ago.
"Thank you all for staying behind. This is amazing," the Frenchman said. "This is important. I know many of you have already, and some still haven't, but I apologise again [for joining Barcelona]. I didn't realise how much love I had here. I was very young, and I made a mistake. I came back to my senses, and we did everything we could to enjoy life here again."
- AFP
Love over trophies for the Atleti icon
While Griezmann’s trophy cabinet includes the Europa League and a World Cup with France, the lack of a La Liga title or Champions League trophy with Atleti remains a talking point. However, the veteran forward insisted that the connection he built with the Colchoneros outweighed any silverware he might have missed out on during his career in Spain.
"I haven't been able to bring home a La Liga title or a Champions League trophy, but this love is worth more," Griezmann added during his final address to the stadium. "I'll carry it with me for the rest of my life." His sentiments were met with roaring applause from a crowd that has seen him record 100 assists for the club across his legendary tenure.
Tributes from Simeone and Oblak
Atletico boss Diego Simeone was full of praise for his departing talisman, describing him as "probably the best player we've had here". Griezmann was quick to return the favour, crediting the Argentine coach for his development into one of the game's elite players during their time together at the Metropolitano.
"Thanks to you [Simeone] there's so much excitement in this stadium," Griezmann said. "Thanks to you I became a world champion and I felt like the best in the world. I owe you so much, and it's been an honour to fight for you."
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The final curtain and MLS move
Griezmann's farewell coincided with his 500th appearance for the club, a match in which he provided the assist for Ademola Lookman’s winning goal. It was a fitting end to a domestic career that saw him evolve from a skinny winger at Real Sociedad into the most prolific player in Atletico Madrid's storied history.
The Frenchman will likely feature again in Atletico's final game of the season at Villarreal before embarking on a new adventure in the United States, having already agreed to join Orlando City on a free transfer. As he prepares for life in MLS, he leaves behind a legacy of 212 goals and a reformed relationship with a fanbase he had to painstakingly win back, ultimately leaving as an undisputed club legend.