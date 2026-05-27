Getty Images
Anthony Gordon wants Barcelona! Deco making progress on deal for Newcastle winger as Bayern Munich face transfer snub
Barcelona lead the race for Gordon
Barcelona sporting director Deco has been spotted in London as the Catalan giants look to accelerate their summer recruitment drive. While initial reports suggested his presence in the English capital was primarily to discuss Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, it has now emerged that Gordon is a top priority for the Blaugrana hierarchy, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Blaugrana view the Newcastle man as a versatile asset capable of mirroring the impact of the club's top stars. Crucially, the recent summit in London appears to have successfully turned the player's head, with Gordon now captivated by the prospect of joining Hansi Flick's project currently unfolding in Catalonia.
- AFP
Bayern Munich and Liverpool forced to wait
The news comes as a bitter blow to Bayern Munich, who have been actively plotting their own move for the former Everton man. The Bundesliga giants were reportedly considering a player-plus-cash bid to tempt Newcastle into a sale, including goalkeeper Alexander Nubel as part of the package.
Liverpool have also entered the fray as they seek a direct replacement for the recently departing Mohamed Salah. However, despite the emotional pull of potentially returning to Merseyside, Gordon is reportedly prioritising Barcelona over a switch to Anfield or the Allianz Arena.
The financial hurdles for Blaugrana
While the player’s desire is clear, the financial logistics remain complex. Newcastle have previously valued Gordon at upwards of £75 million (€85-90m), a figure that Barcelona are currently unwilling to meet. However, Mundo Deportivo states there is optimism at the Spotify Camp Nou that a middle ground can be reached, especially if Gordon continues to push for the move and expresses a willingness to adapt his wage demands to fit Barca’s strict financial parameters.
The England winger is currently under contract on Tyneside until 2030, leaving the Magpies in a strong negotiating position. However, the lure of Barcelona and the opportunity to compete for major European honours under Flick may prove too strong to resist. Barca hope to secure a five-year agreement for the player, viewing him as the ideal candidate to provide competition and relief for Raphinha on the left flank.
- AFP
Gordon's versatility provides tactical solutions
One of the primary reasons Barca are so enamored with Gordon is his ability to operate across the front line. While he has predominantly featured on the left wing this season, he has also proven himself as a reliable central striker. With Robert Lewandowski leaving the club, Gordon's versatility provides an immediate solution.
Gordon's statistical output is impressive, recording 17 goals and five assists across all competitions this term, including a standout Champions League campaign. If Deco finalizes the deal quickly, it could effectively end Barcelona's search for a leading attacker following potential pursuits of Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez or Chelsea's Pedro.