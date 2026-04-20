Anthony Gordon 'open' to Bayern Munich transfer as Bundesliga champions plan to meet Newcastle star's representatives

It is understood that Gordon has already informed his inner circle that he is "open" to a move to Bayern, viewing the switch as the next logical step in his development. A driving factor behind this stance is the success story of Michael Olise. Gordon has reportedly been impressed by how quickly the former Crystal Palace man adapted to life in Munich after leaving the Premier League. Seeing the Frenchman make an immediate impact and elevate his status on the European stage has reinforced Gordon's belief that a similar path could define his peak years.