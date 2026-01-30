Getty
Another Wrexham legend departs! Paul Mullin joins Bradford as Red Dragons continue to clean house in bid to reach Premier League
Mullin departs Wrexham in January loan move
Mullin joins fellow Wrexham legend James McClean in departing the Red Dragons this month. Bradford announced the arrival of 31-year-old Mullin in a post on X, as the striker arrives to aid their push for promotion from League One this season.
The Bantams won automatic promotion from League Two on the final day of last season and begun this campaign at a sprint. They are currently sat in fifth place in League One and have ambitions of reaching the second tier for the first time since 2003/04. Mullin, who scored five goals in 26 appearances on loan with Wigan earlier this term, has arrived to offer some additional firepower in their promotion push.
Wrexham, meanwhile, rose into the Championship top six with a stunning 3-2 comeback win at Queens Park Rangers last weekend and are targeting a remarkable fourth straight promotion. The Red Dragons spent big in the summer and that has meant that Mullin, who scored a stunning 110 goals in 172 matches for the club, has not been given the opportunity to turn out in the second tier for the first time in his career.
Wrexham club statement after Mullin exit
Wrexham wrote in a statement on the club website: “Wrexham AFC can confirm striker Paul Mullin has signed on loan for Bradford City until the end of the 2025/26 season.
“Back-to-back-to-back promotion winner Mullin, 31, started the season on loan with Wigan Athletic – scoring five goals. He returned to the Club in January, and will now spend the remainder of the season with Graham Alexander’s Bantams – who currently sit in the play-off places in League One.
“Manager Phil Parkinson said: ‘We're really pleased for Paul, it’s a good opportunity to part of a team challenging at the top of the league.’
“All at Wrexham AFC would like to wish Mulls and Bradford the best of luck for the remainder of the season.”
'Over the moon' - Mullin speaks after Bradford move
Mullin told Bradford’s club website: “I am looking forward to getting to Valley Parade and playing in front of all the supporters. It is a big boost for me to be here. I am over the moon and cannot wait to start.
“I love success and being around successful people, coming here offers exactly that. There is an expectation from the fans which is big, that it is something which suits me. When the pressure is on, I try to thrive in that environment.”
City boss Graham Alexander added: “Paul brings us a wealth of experience and know-how, with an ability to score all types of goals. He can also press the opposition in a way which helps the team. With several promotions under his belt, he will add to the winning mentality already in the group.”
Wrexham continue to push for Premier League
Wrexham retain lofty ambitions for the remainder of the 2025/26 season and letting go of club legends such as Mullin and McClean is seen as a tough but necessary part of the club not only establishing themselves in the Championship, but daring to dream of a first-ever Premier League promotion.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s side have defied the odds to no end ever since their takeover in 2020 and achieving an unlikely promotion this term would be their biggest success story yet. The Red Dragons face bottom side Sheffield Wednesday next on Saturday lunchtime and will look to solidify their spot in the play-off places.
The contribution of Mullin in helping the club get to where they are now will not be forgotten and the prolific striker will undoubtedly remain a club legend, remembered at the Racecourse for many years to come.
