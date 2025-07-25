'Another Rasmus Hojlund situation!' - Nicolas Jackson told to swerve Man Utd and join Brighton instead as Chelsea exit gathers pace

Nicolas Jackson has been urged to avoid a move to Manchester United amid rumours of a potential Chelsea exit, with former Premier League star Jermaine Pennant suggesting Brighton would be a better fit for the Senegal striker. Despite interest from top clubs, the Blues have placed a hefty price tag on the forward and don't look too eager to part ways.

Chelsea want up to £100m for Nicolas Jackson

Manchester United showing interest in the striker

Pennant says Brighton better fit than a top-six club