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Another HUGE injury blow for Spain! Barcelona's Fermin Lopez to undergo surgery on fractured metatarsal as World Cup dreams dashed
Devastating injury news for Barca and Spain
Barcelona’s end-of-season celebrations have been marred by the news that Fermin has suffered a serious foot injury that will likely keep him out of the upcoming 2026 World Cup. The midfielder, who has become a key figure for both club and country, sustained the damage during Sunday’s 3-1 La Liga victory over Real Betis.
Fermin was replaced at half-time at the Spotify Camp Nou after appearing to be in significant discomfort. While there was initial hope that the withdrawal was merely precautionary, subsequent medical examinations have revealed the full extent of the damage, leaving the player and fans alike devastated as the summer approaches.
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Barcelona statement confirms surgery
The Catalan giants have moved quickly to clarify the situation, releasing an official statement on Monday. The news was as bad as feared, with the club confirming that the La Masia graduate will have to go under the knife to repair the fracture in his right foot.
“The first team player Fermin Lopez suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot in the game against Betis. The player will undergo surgery,” the club said in a statement.
World Cup 2026 hopes in tatters
While Barcelona have yet to put a definitive timeframe on his return, a fractured fifth metatarsal typically requires a recovery period of at least six to eight weeks. With Spain set to kick off their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde on June 15th, the math simply does not work in Fermin’s favour.
Spain boss De la Fuente was expected to include the energetic midfielder in his final squad, which is due to be announced next Monday. However, this injury blow means a replacement will now have to be found. Fermin will also be absent for Barcelona’s final La Liga fixture of the campaign against Valencia next weekend.
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A major blow for Spain’s plans
The loss of Fermin is a significant setback for La Roja, who viewed the Barcelona man as a vital tactical asset given his ability to provide goals from midfield. His absence adds to a growing list of concerns for the national team as they prepare to compete on the world stage once again, with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal already sidelined by a hamstring issue. For Barcelona, the focus now shifts to ensuring the 23-year-old’s rehabilitation goes smoothly so he can return in peak condition for the 2026-27 pre-season.