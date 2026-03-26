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Another goalkeeper crisis at FC Bayern! Jonas Urbig leaves the Germany squad

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
Freiburg
J. Urbig

Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig has left the national team’s training camp due to a capsular injury – and suddenly the question of who will be in goal for FC Bayern Munich after the international break has resurfaced. The national team coach has, however, cautiously given the all-clear.

FC Bayern Munich are suddenly facing concerns over their goalkeeping situation once again: Jonas Urbig has had to leave the national team early due to a ligament injury in his right knee sustained during training. The 22-year-old, who was only recently called up to the DFB squad for the first time, is therefore out of action – Finn Dahmen of FC Augsburg will step in to replace him.

Given that Urbig was unlikely to have featured for the DFB anyway, this now hits Bayern particularly hard: goalkeeper alarm bells are ringing in Munich once again.



  • For Urbig, the situation is particularly bitter, as he had only been called up by national team coach Julian Nagelsmann for the first time last week. Now his debut with the senior national team has come to a premature end. Following the earlier withdrawals of Aleksandar Pavlovic and Felix Nmecha, as well as Jamie Leweling’s departure, this is the latest change to the squad.

    At least there is some reassurance: “It’s more of a precautionary measure. Nothing serious. We’ve assessed the situation. We have to be sensible,” said national coach Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday evening.

    The national coach has subsequently called up Finn Dahmen of FC Augsburg for the matches against Switzerland on Friday in Basel and Ghana on Monday. The 27-year-old was already part of the squad for several training camps in autumn 2025.

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  • Despite some relief regarding Urbig: Goalkeeping worries at FC Bayern

    Whilst the national team was able to quickly compensate for Urbig’s absence, his latest injury at Bayern Munich is likely to raise eyebrows once again – despite the cautious reassurances from the DFB camp. The Munich side have been struggling with significant personnel problems in the goalkeeping department for weeks. First-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains sidelined, and with Sven Ulreich and Leon Klanac also out, the nominal third and fourth-choice goalkeepers are missing too.

    Urbig’s availability for Bayern had already been in doubt ahead of the Champions League return leg against Atalanta Bergamo following a concussion. Should Urbig now be sidelined for longer, the record champions face another goalkeeping crisis after the international break.

    In an emergency, a young goalkeeper could once again come into focus: most recently, 16-year-old Leonard Prescott was already available as a potential alternative.

  • FC Bayern Munich's upcoming matches

    Date

    Time

    Match

    Saturday, 4 April

    3.30 pm

    SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)

    Tuesday, 7 April

    9.00 pm

    Real Madrid v FC Bayern (Champions League)

    Saturday, 11 April

    6.30 pm

    FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)

    Wednesday, 15 April

    9.00 pm

    FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League)

    Sunday, 19 April

    5.30 pm

    FC Bayern v VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga)

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