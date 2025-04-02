Anne Hathaway sends special message to Bukayo Saka as Hollywood star dons Arsenal shirt to celebrate talismanic winger scoring on his return from injury
Anne Hathaway had a special message to Bukayo Saka as the Hollywood star donned an Arsenal shirt to celebrate his goal on his return from injury.
- Saka made a comeback from injury against Fulham
- Found the net to inspire Arsenal to a 2-1 victory
- Hathaway sent a message on Instagram to the winger