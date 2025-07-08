Rosario Central Unveils Angel Di Maria As New PlayerGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Angel Di Maria breaks down in tears during Rosario Central presentation & reveals special message from 'brother' Lionel Messi

A. Di MariaRosario CentralTransfersL. Messi

Angel Di Maria could not hold back tears after emotional return to boyhood club Rosario Central after being unveiled as their latest signing of the summer. Di Maria left Europe after 18 years as his Benfica contract expired at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. The winger also revealed what Argentina captain and legendary forward Lionel Messi told him.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Di Maria returned to Rosario Central
  • Broke down in tears
  • Revealed Messi's message
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match