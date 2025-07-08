VIDEO: Angel Di Maria breaks down in tears during Rosario Central presentation & reveals special message from 'brother' Lionel Messi A. Di Maria Rosario Central Transfers L. Messi

Angel Di Maria could not hold back tears after emotional return to boyhood club Rosario Central after being unveiled as their latest signing of the summer. Di Maria left Europe after 18 years as his Benfica contract expired at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. The winger also revealed what Argentina captain and legendary forward Lionel Messi told him.